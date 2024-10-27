Reese Witherspoon Finds Love Beyond Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly finding joy in her new romantic chapter with businessman Oliver Haarmann, according to sources shared with People magazine. The 48-year-old star of 'The Morning Show' is relishing Haarmann's fresh perspective, drawn from his non-Hollywood background.

Witherspoon is described as thriving, embracing the dating life with Haarmann, whose ventures include minority ownership of the NHL's New York Islanders and a founding partnership at Searchlight Capital. Their time together spans frequent trips between Nashville and New York City.

Indications reveal Haarmann's engagement with Witherspoon's family, particularly her sons, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee James Toth. However, it's uncertain if he's met her daughter, Ava Phillippe. The romance, which began with sightings in New York City's West Village, is progressing at a measured pace post Witherspoon's recent divorce finalization in August 2023. She remains focused on her career and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)