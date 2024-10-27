Empowering Change: Telangana's Musi River Rejuvenation

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has pledged to enhance living conditions in the Musi catchment as part of the state government's rejuvenation project, aiming to raise standards in the area.

At the annual Sadar Sammelan festival, Reddy recognized the Yadav community's pivotal role in Hyderabad's growth, underscoring their contributions. The event also marked an effort to formally integrate cultural celebrations across villages.

The Congress has nominated Anil Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha to politically empower the Yadavs in Telangana. Additionally, sustainable housing and livelihood initiatives will target those living in dire conditions along the polluted Musi river.

