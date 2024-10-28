Diljit Dosanjh Dazzles Delhi: A Night to Remember

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh wowed fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi with an electrifying performance as part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour'. The Sunday event saw a crowd of around 40,000 people come together to witness the magic unfold, as Diljit serenaded them with hits like '5 Taara', 'GOAT', and 'Clash'.

The concert, which began with the song 'Born to Shine', was more than just music, as Diljit shared inspiring messages urging fans to dream big. 'We were born to fulfill our dreams,' he said, encouraging fans young and old to pursue their aspirations. He also emphasized unity across cultural and religious lines during his performance.

The concert, part of a nationwide tour, is produced by Saregama Live and Ripple Effect Studio, with Zomato Live as ticketing partner. Following the Delhi leg, Diljit is set to perform in cities including Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, culminating in a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

