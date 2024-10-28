Left Menu

Marriott's 'Road to Give': A Decade of Impact through Community Engagement

'Road to Give' marks its 10th anniversary as a pivotal Marriott initiative uniting associates in physical activities to support charitable causes. With participation from around 10,000 associates across South Asia, it raised substantial funds for community welfare, emphasizing Marriott's commitment to social responsibility and community involvement.

Celebrating a decade of communal impact, Marriott's 'Road to Give' initiative has achieved remarkable milestones. This program, which began ten years ago, encourages Marriott associates to participate in physical activities to raise funds for charitable causes.

Approximately 9,000 to 10,000 associates from India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka joined various activities like runs, walks, and cycling events to raise 1.20 crore in donations for Rising Star Outreach of India. This Chennai-based NGO empowers leprosy-affected individuals through vocational training.

The initiative highlighted Marriott's social responsibility, aiding healthcare, education, and welfare sectors. As the 10th-anniversary celebrations continue, Marriott invites broader communities and partners to join this monumental cause, fostering a culture of giving, health, and fitness worldwide.

