Rev Up the Fun: Kandima Maldives Launches Electrifying Go-Kart Track

Kandima Maldives introduces the region's first professional electric go-kart track, launching on 15 November 2024. Known as Fast Track, this 500-metre circuit offers an exhilarating adventure with up to 80 km/h speeds, eco-friendly electric karts, and exceptional entertainment against the stunning Indian Ocean backdrop.

28-10-2024
Kandima Maldives is ramping up excitement with the upcoming launch of Fast Track, the first professional electric go-kart track in the Maldives. Opening on 15 November 2024, the 500-metre circuit promises adrenaline-pumping experiences against the backdrop of the stunning Indian Ocean, making it unrivaled in the region for adventure seekers and families alike.

Fast Track is not just about speed; it is an eco-conscious venture, utilizing cutting-edge electric technology for zero-emission fun. Featuring 12 exhilarating turns and adjustable speed settings, it caters to both novice racers and thrill-seekers. Kandima also offers Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages, enhancing the immersive experience.

The launch of Fast Track aligns with Kandima's commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment. CEO Althaf Mohamed Ali highlights this new feature as a key addition to the resort's lifestyle offerings, enhancing appeal for families and adventure enthusiasts. Coinciding with the future launch of PlaySpace, Kandima is cementing its status as a top destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

