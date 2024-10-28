Sericulture Renaissance: A Silk Revolution in India's Northeast

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita announced on Monday that sericulture is emerging as a fast-growing industry in the northeast of India, significantly benefiting the local economy. He advocated for cooperative efforts between central and state government departments to advance the silk sector, according to an official statement.

During his visit to the Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO), the Minister highlighted northeast India's sericulture industry as a major source of livelihood, particularly for tribal women. He emphasized the necessity of department collaboration to foster sustainable growth in the silk industry, secure employment, and preserve traditional skills.

Margherita also noted MESSO's initiatives to introduce Muga culture to cooler areas such as Kalimpong in West Bengal and Uttarakhand to combat climate change effects. He called for enhanced seed production efficiency to satisfy national demand for Muga and Eri silk. The Central Silk Board's MESSO, with 13 field units spread across the northeast and Tamil Nadu, serves as a crucial element of the regional sericulture industry, supporting the quality production of Muga and Eri silkworm seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)