Left Menu

India and Spain Forge New Alliances with Key MOUs in Vadodara

India and Spain signed important memorandums of understanding during talks in Vadodara, Gujarat. Discussions included the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific region. Key agreements cover infrastructure, railways, culture, and tourism, while a cultural exchange program and a customs cooperation agreement were also established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:41 IST
India and Spain Forge New Alliances with Key MOUs in Vadodara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Spain have strengthened their bilateral relationship following the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) during a high-profile meeting in Vadodara, Gujarat. The discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spain's Pedro Sanchez included pivotal subjects like the Ukraine crisis and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, India reiterated its stance on resolving disputes through dialogue rather than warfare, according to Tanmaya Lal from the Ministry of External Affairs. Beyond diplomacy, the two nations inked agreements in infrastructure, railways, and tourism, pledging joint efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

A notable cultural exchange program spanning from 2024 to 2028 was agreed upon, and the two countries declared the year 2026 as 'India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI.' Additional MOUs include an agreement on customs cooperation to combat offenses. In a gesture of expanding diplomatic ties, Spain announced the upcoming opening of a consulate in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024