India and Spain Forge New Alliances with Key MOUs in Vadodara

India and Spain have strengthened their bilateral relationship following the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) during a high-profile meeting in Vadodara, Gujarat. The discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spain's Pedro Sanchez included pivotal subjects like the Ukraine crisis and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, India reiterated its stance on resolving disputes through dialogue rather than warfare, according to Tanmaya Lal from the Ministry of External Affairs. Beyond diplomacy, the two nations inked agreements in infrastructure, railways, and tourism, pledging joint efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

A notable cultural exchange program spanning from 2024 to 2028 was agreed upon, and the two countries declared the year 2026 as 'India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI.' Additional MOUs include an agreement on customs cooperation to combat offenses. In a gesture of expanding diplomatic ties, Spain announced the upcoming opening of a consulate in Bengaluru.

