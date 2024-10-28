Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Tourism Policy for 2024-29

The Karnataka cabinet has greenlit a comprehensive tourism policy designed to spark Rs 1,500 crore worth of investments into the state's tourism sector. The initiative aims to elevate Karnataka into the top tier of tourist destinations across the country.

According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the new directive between 2024 and 2029 ambitiously targets an influx of 20 lakh foreign tourists annually. Moreover, the policy strives to place Karnataka among the top three states for domestic tourism, aiming for 48 crore local tourist visits.

The policy will focus on promoting unique themes such as adventure, agriculture, coastal tourism, and culinary experiences. An array of 46 identified projects, including hotels and amusement parks, will garner special attention, reinforcing Karnataka as a premier tourist destination.

