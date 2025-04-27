Left Menu

Newcastle and Chelsea Edge Closer to Champions League Glory as Ipswich Faces Relegation

Newcastle and Chelsea secured vital wins in the Premier League, advancing towards Champions League spots with decisive victories. Newcastle's 3-0 victory led them to third place, while Ipswich's defeat confirmed their relegation. Chelsea's win over Everton now has them in fifth, closely tailing Newcastle.

Updated: 27-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:48 IST
Newcastle United and Chelsea Football Club moved ahead in the Premier League race to cling onto Champions League spots, delivering decisive triumphs as Ipswich's fate as a relegated team was sealed.

On Eddie Howe's return to the Newcastle bench post-illness, his squad clinched a 3-0 victory against Ipswich, propelling the club into third place in the standings. This marks a pivotal shift in the tightly packed race to secure Champion League qualification for the next season. Ipswich, marking their return to the Championship, joins Southampton and Leicester in their fall from the Premier League.

Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Everton has seen them climb to fifth, now two points behind Newcastle and one behind Manchester City. As Newcastle and Chelsea fortify their positions, the pursuit of survival and European competition remains fiercely contested.

