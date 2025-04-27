Newcastle and Chelsea Edge Closer to Champions League Glory as Ipswich Faces Relegation

Newcastle United and Chelsea Football Club moved ahead in the Premier League race to cling onto Champions League spots, delivering decisive triumphs as Ipswich's fate as a relegated team was sealed.

On Eddie Howe's return to the Newcastle bench post-illness, his squad clinched a 3-0 victory against Ipswich, propelling the club into third place in the standings. This marks a pivotal shift in the tightly packed race to secure Champion League qualification for the next season. Ipswich, marking their return to the Championship, joins Southampton and Leicester in their fall from the Premier League.

Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Everton has seen them climb to fifth, now two points behind Newcastle and one behind Manchester City. As Newcastle and Chelsea fortify their positions, the pursuit of survival and European competition remains fiercely contested.

