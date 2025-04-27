Left Menu

World Leaders Pay Respects: President Murmu Attends Pope Francis' Funeral in Vatican City

President Droupadi Murmu traveled to Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral. The Pope, the first non-European leader in 1,300 years, died at 88. Accompanied by Indian officials, Murmu extended India's condolences. World leaders and Catholic followers were present as the Pope was laid to rest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:56 IST
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Delhi after attending the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City. The Pope, the first non-European leader of the Catholic Church in nearly 1,300 years, died at the age of 88.

The President was accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza as part of India's official delegation. They joined world leaders and numerous Catholic followers in paying their respects.

The delegation visited on a two-day trip to convey condolences from India, which declared a three-day national mourning period. Pope Francis was buried in the Basilica of St Mary Major.

(With inputs from agencies.)

