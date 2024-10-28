Left Menu

Concert Chaos: Athletes Furious Over Stadium Litter Post-Diljit Dosanjh Gig

Athletes have expressed outrage over the litter left behind after Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite hosting large events previously, the stadium's aftermath was criticized by athletes who use it for training. The Sports Authority of India vows a clean-up within 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of the 'Dil-Luminati' concert featuring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has sparked criticism from athletes. Regularly training at the venue, athletes were dismayed by the garbage-strewn scene post-event.

The concert, attended by nearly 40,000 fans nightly, was not the first event of its kind at the stadium. Yet, athletes like Beant Singh were particularly vocal about the disruption, documenting the littered and damaged facilities through social media.

The Sports Authority of India has pledged a swift return to normalcy, promising a cleanup within 24 hours. Meanwhile, concerns about the respect and support for sports and venues in India remain a topic of heated debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

