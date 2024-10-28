Left Menu

Culinary Innovations at the Food Nerd Festival

The Food Nerd Festival, organized by Goya Media and Edible Issues, is set to take place in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This event gathers culinary experts, with themes focused on salt, fat, acid, and heat. Key sessions include meat curing and vinegar-making workshops. Tickets vary from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500.

The Food Nerd Festival is making its return to The Conservatory in Bengaluru on November 16 before heading to Mumbai on November 23. Organized by Goya Media and Edible Issues, the festival is known for spotlighting culinary trends and innovations in India and South Asia.

According to Anisha Rachel Oommen, Goya's editor, the festival aims to unite chefs, restaurateurs, influencers, and food enthusiasts under one roof. This year, the festival will revolve around the themes of salt, fat, acid, and heat, each led by a renowned chef offering unique culinary experiences.

Workshop highlights include sessions on meat curing and pickling with Chefs Gautam Krishnankutty and Bala Menon, a baking science workshop with Chef Heena Punwani, and an exploration of vinegar-making with Chef Payal Shah. Tickets for the event range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500.

