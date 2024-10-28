Left Menu

India and Spain Forge Stronger Ties with Landmark MOUs

India and Spain signed numerous MOUs in a meeting between PM Modi and President Sanchez. They discussed global issues, including the Ukraine crisis, emphasizing diplomacy. Agreements on infrastructure and culture were established, aiming for a cultural celebration in 2026. Spain plans to open a consulate in Bengaluru.

Strengthening international relations, India and Spain have signed several important memorandums of understanding (MOUs) during a key bilateral meeting held in Vadodara on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez led the negotiations at the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace.

The discussion centered on global issues, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with both leaders advocating for resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi reiterated India's stance against military solutions and emphasized the need for direct negotiations.

Agreements were reached in vital sectors, including infrastructure and culture, setting the stage for the 'India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI' in 2026. Spain will also open a consulate in Bengaluru, further cementing diplomatic ties.

