Telangana Launches Governor's Awards for Excellence

The Telangana Raj Bhavan has announced the establishment of 'Governor's Awards for Excellence' to acknowledge outstanding contributions by individuals and organizations in several key fields including environmental protection, welfare of Divyangjan, sports, games, and culture.

The awards, which distinguish both individuals and organizations, offer a monetary prize of Rs two lakh and a citation. They will be awarded annually during the 'At Home' event hosted by the Governor on Republic Day, attended by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, as confirmed by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's Principal Secretary, B Venkatesham.

A prestigious jury led by former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah will select the awardees, further underlining the importance of recognizing exceptional service within Telangana, with applications now being accepted from eligible residents and institutions.

