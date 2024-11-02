Rohit Bal: The Timeless Icon of Indian Fashion Passes Away

Renowned Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, a pivotal figure in elevating Indian fashion globally, has passed away following a heart attack. His untimely demise at 63 came shortly after showcasing his latest collection, 'Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe,' at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale.

Bal's innovative designs, blending traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities, earned him accolades within the industry and among celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and international stars like Uma Thurman. His sudden passing leaves a significant void in the fashion world, as tributes from colleagues and admirers continue to pour in.

Known for his distinct design philosophy, which drew inspiration from his Kashmir roots, Bal's work was celebrated for its timeless elegance. As the industry mourns, his pioneering contributions and spirit are celebrated, ensuring his legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)