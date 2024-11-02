Left Menu

Trouble Brews for Joju George After Alleged Threat to Film Reviewer

Malayalam actor-director Joju George faces controversy after allegedly threatening reviewer Adarsh H S over a Facebook post criticizing his film 'Pani'. A heated phone conversation between them has gone viral. George claims the reviewer shared negative reviews widely. Both parties consider legal action amidst the ongoing dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:09 IST
Trouble Brews for Joju George After Alleged Threat to Film Reviewer
Joju George Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema's Joju George is embroiled in controversy following accusations of threatening a film reviewer over critical comments about his directorial debut, 'Pani', shared on Facebook.

A controversial phone conversation between George and reviewer Adarsh H S, which has circulated widely on social media, reveals George challenging the reviewer. Adarsh, in response, defends his critique, particularly targetting a contentious rape scene in the film.

As the public debate intensifies, George counters the allegations, accusing Adarsh of intentionally spreading negative reviews. Both parties have hinted at legal action if the situation persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024