Trouble Brews for Joju George After Alleged Threat to Film Reviewer

Malayalam cinema's Joju George is embroiled in controversy following accusations of threatening a film reviewer over critical comments about his directorial debut, 'Pani', shared on Facebook.

A controversial phone conversation between George and reviewer Adarsh H S, which has circulated widely on social media, reveals George challenging the reviewer. Adarsh, in response, defends his critique, particularly targetting a contentious rape scene in the film.

As the public debate intensifies, George counters the allegations, accusing Adarsh of intentionally spreading negative reviews. Both parties have hinted at legal action if the situation persists.

