Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Return to Mumbai After Diwali Celebrations

Bollywood's favorite couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have returned to Mumbai after celebrating Diwali with their family in Delhi. The couple was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night, captured by paparazzi as they exited the premises.

Adhering to safety norms, both were masked. Earlier on Thursday, Sidharth shared a captivating selfie on Instagram with his wife, marking the festive occasion. They wore stunning traditional outfits; Sidharth chose a black kurta, and Kiara was radiant in a yellow ensemble.

Professionally, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He's set to work with Janhvi Kapoor, though no official announcement has surfaced. Kiara, currently involved with 'Game Changer' featuring Ram Charan, is also gearing up for 'Don 3' and 'War 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)