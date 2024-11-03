Tom Cruise Revving Up for 'Days of Thunder' Sequel

Tom Cruise is eyeing another sequel as he enters discussions to return to the speedway for a follow-up to 'Days of Thunder', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Having soared to new heights with 'Top Gun: Maverick', the actor looks to resuscitate the underwhelming 1990 sporting drama with a modern twist.

The original 'Days of Thunder', directed by Tony Scott, failed to make a significant impact upon its release. However, Cruise's recent success in revitalizing the 'Top Gun' franchise has buoyed his confidence for a similar venture in the racing domain.

The film's revival is contingent upon securing a compelling script, a key factor in its advancement. Meanwhile, Cruise is set to shoot multiple ventures, including a collaboration with Alejandro G. Inarritu and Universal's space-bound project with Doug Liman.

