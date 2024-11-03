Left Menu

Tom Cruise Revving Up for 'Days of Thunder' Sequel

Following the success of 'Top Gun: Maverick', Tom Cruise is in discussions with Paramount to create a sequel to the 1990 film 'Days of Thunder'. Cruise aims to replicate his success by modernizing the racing drama, with script development being a crucial factor for the project's greenlight.

Updated: 03-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:19 IST
Tom Cruise Revving Up for 'Days of Thunder' Sequel
Tom Cruise (image source: Instagram/ @tomcruise). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Tom Cruise is eyeing another sequel as he enters discussions to return to the speedway for a follow-up to 'Days of Thunder', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Having soared to new heights with 'Top Gun: Maverick', the actor looks to resuscitate the underwhelming 1990 sporting drama with a modern twist.

The original 'Days of Thunder', directed by Tony Scott, failed to make a significant impact upon its release. However, Cruise's recent success in revitalizing the 'Top Gun' franchise has buoyed his confidence for a similar venture in the racing domain.

The film's revival is contingent upon securing a compelling script, a key factor in its advancement. Meanwhile, Cruise is set to shoot multiple ventures, including a collaboration with Alejandro G. Inarritu and Universal's space-bound project with Doug Liman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

