Left Menu

Tom Holland's Heartfelt Gesture: Googling Zendaya Out of Love and Concern

Tom Holland reveals he occasionally Googles his girlfriend, Zendaya, to ensure her well-being, citing anxiety as a reason. Their relationship, kept under wraps since 2021, showcases moments of public support and mutual admiration. Both actors value privacy but occasionally share sentiments about their bond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:44 IST
Tom Holland's Heartfelt Gesture: Googling Zendaya Out of Love and Concern
Tom Holland, Zendaya (Photo/Instagram/@tomholland2013). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tom Holland has confessed to occasionally turning to Google for updates on his girlfriend Zendaya, citing it as an anxiety-driven habit. This revelation comes as the 'Spider-Man' actor continues to navigate life without social media but feels a need to check on Zendaya's well-being through online searches.

This aspect of their relationship was highlighted during the New York City launch party for his brand on October 24, when Holland was spotted protecting Zendaya from overly enthusiastic fans. This protective demeanor is emblematic of a couple whose romance began on the sets of 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and who have been publicly discreet since 2021.

Despite the intentional privacy, both actors have been open about their feelings on certain occasions. Zendaya candidly discussed the challenges of maintaining privacy while being in the spotlight, while Holland shared nostalgic reflections on their shared film experiences, celebrating the special but rare moments of reliving those days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024