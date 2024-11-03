Tom Holland's Heartfelt Gesture: Googling Zendaya Out of Love and Concern

Tom Holland has confessed to occasionally turning to Google for updates on his girlfriend Zendaya, citing it as an anxiety-driven habit. This revelation comes as the 'Spider-Man' actor continues to navigate life without social media but feels a need to check on Zendaya's well-being through online searches.

This aspect of their relationship was highlighted during the New York City launch party for his brand on October 24, when Holland was spotted protecting Zendaya from overly enthusiastic fans. This protective demeanor is emblematic of a couple whose romance began on the sets of 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and who have been publicly discreet since 2021.

Despite the intentional privacy, both actors have been open about their feelings on certain occasions. Zendaya candidly discussed the challenges of maintaining privacy while being in the spotlight, while Holland shared nostalgic reflections on their shared film experiences, celebrating the special but rare moments of reliving those days.

(With inputs from agencies.)