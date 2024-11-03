Manu Bhaker: Resilience in the Face of Criticism
Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist in shooting, attributes her early struggles to developing resilience and patience. Unfazed by critics, she remains focused on her sport while pursuing a Master's in Public Administration. Her journey continues with strategic breaks and unyielding dedication to fitness and future goals.
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker credits her perseverance and resilience to early career struggles. Bhaker, 22, made history at the Paris Olympics as the first Indian to win two medals in one edition post-Independence.
The decorated shooter disregards criticism to remain focused on her career goals. 'I'm satisfied I've encountered setbacks, as they teach patience. Online opinions don't concern me; my sole focus is my sport,' Bhaker revealed at the DAV United Sports Conclave. Expressing gratitude to her supporters, she shows no regard for detractors.
Although taking a shooting hiatus following the Paris Games, Bhaker is pursuing a Master's in Public Administration. This break offers a recharge and strategic goal setting. Bhaker continuously maintains her fitness and strategic planning with coach Jaspal Rana, balancing her academic and professional commitments.
