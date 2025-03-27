Left Menu

Punjab CM Defends Environmentalist Seechewal Against Criticism

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for his disparaging remarks against environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. Mann emphasized Seechewal's longstanding efforts in environmental protection, dismissing criticisms of his qualifications. The Assembly was stirred by the controversy, leading to a censure motion.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come out strongly against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who criticized revered environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal. Bajwa questioned Seechewal's lack of formal engineering qualifications, dubbing him a 'contractor' rather than an expert. This sparked a heated debate in the Assembly.

Bajwa's comments, made during discussions on the budget estimates, were met with fierce rebuttal from Mann. The Chief Minister highlighted Seechewal's significant contributions to environmental protection, notably his successful model for cleaning the holy Kali Bein rivulet. Mann expressed dismay over Bajwa's remarks, praising Seechewal's practical work over academic credentials.

The Assembly session saw Congress MLAs walk out repeatedly, protesting the demand for an apology from Bajwa. A censure motion against Bajwa was passed. Mann condemned the divisive politics and reiterated the AAP government's efforts to improve the state's groundwater levels, lauding Seechewal's impact on environmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

