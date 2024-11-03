Thrissur Pooram Ambulance Controversy Sparks Political Uproar

Union Minister Suresh Gopi is embroiled in a controversy after an FIR was registered against him and two others for allegedly misusing an ambulance during Thrissur Pooram festivities.

The FIR accuses Gopi and others of violating public safety laws by using an ambulance for an election campaign strategy during the festival. Gopi has denied the allegations, asserting he arrived in his car, which was later attacked.

This case has ignited political debates, with opponents accusing disruptions to Thrissur Pooram to leverage political advantage. Police interventions and subsequent controversies marred the festival, including altering the timing of the much-anticipated fireworks display.

(With inputs from agencies.)