Left Menu

Thrissur Pooram Ambulance Controversy Sparks Political Uproar

Union Minister Suresh Gopi and two others have been accused of misusing an ambulance during Thrissur Pooram. An FIR was filed citing violations of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. The incident has spurred political discourse, with conflicting narratives from Gopi and detractors regarding the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:52 IST
Thrissur Pooram Ambulance Controversy Sparks Political Uproar
Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi is embroiled in a controversy after an FIR was registered against him and two others for allegedly misusing an ambulance during Thrissur Pooram festivities.

The FIR accuses Gopi and others of violating public safety laws by using an ambulance for an election campaign strategy during the festival. Gopi has denied the allegations, asserting he arrived in his car, which was later attacked.

This case has ignited political debates, with opponents accusing disruptions to Thrissur Pooram to leverage political advantage. Police interventions and subsequent controversies marred the festival, including altering the timing of the much-anticipated fireworks display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024