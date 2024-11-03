Winter Closures of Kedarnath and Yamunotri Temples Marked by Sacred Rituals
Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in India closed for winter amid Vedic rituals on Bhai Dooj. The temples will remain shut during the snowy season. Over 18,000 pilgrims attended the closure ceremony at Kedarnath, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. Yamunotri's closure also witnessed significant pilgrim participation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The revered Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples were ceremoniously closed for the winter season on Bhai Dooj, attended by throngs of pilgrims and officials alike.
Amidst traditional Vedic rituals, the Kedarnath temple doors sealed at 8:30 am and Yamunotri followed at 12:05 pm, as declared by temple authorities.
The sacred idols of Lord Shiva from Kedarnath and Goddess Yamuna from Yamunotri began their journey to their respective winter abodes, drawing an impressive gathering of over 18,000 pilgrims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Serbia Secures Winter Gas with Russian Help: Vucic and Putin Reconnect
Finance Ministry Prepares for Upcoming Winter Session's Budget Demands
Kerala Boosts Health Infrastructure for Sabarimala Pilgrims
France Gears Up for Cold Winter with Strong Gas Reserves
Chilika Lake Welcomes Winter's Winged Guests