Winter Closures of Kedarnath and Yamunotri Temples Marked by Sacred Rituals

The revered Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples were ceremoniously closed for the winter season on Bhai Dooj, attended by throngs of pilgrims and officials alike.

Amidst traditional Vedic rituals, the Kedarnath temple doors sealed at 8:30 am and Yamunotri followed at 12:05 pm, as declared by temple authorities.

The sacred idols of Lord Shiva from Kedarnath and Goddess Yamuna from Yamunotri began their journey to their respective winter abodes, drawing an impressive gathering of over 18,000 pilgrims.

