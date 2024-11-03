Left Menu

Winter Closures of Kedarnath and Yamunotri Temples Marked by Sacred Rituals

Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in India closed for winter amid Vedic rituals on Bhai Dooj. The temples will remain shut during the snowy season. Over 18,000 pilgrims attended the closure ceremony at Kedarnath, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. Yamunotri's closure also witnessed significant pilgrim participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:25 IST
Winter Closures of Kedarnath and Yamunotri Temples Marked by Sacred Rituals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples were ceremoniously closed for the winter season on Bhai Dooj, attended by throngs of pilgrims and officials alike.

Amidst traditional Vedic rituals, the Kedarnath temple doors sealed at 8:30 am and Yamunotri followed at 12:05 pm, as declared by temple authorities.

The sacred idols of Lord Shiva from Kedarnath and Goddess Yamuna from Yamunotri began their journey to their respective winter abodes, drawing an impressive gathering of over 18,000 pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024