Shimla's Winter Carnival: A Celebration of Culture, Heritage, and Health

Shimla's Winter Carnival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, features cultural parades, folk performances, and special events promoting Himachal Pradesh's heritage and tourism potential. The nine-day event, themed 'Drug-Free State,' includes street performances, music shows, and special activities in Shimla and Dharamshala.

  • Country:
  • India

Shimla's Mall Road and historic Ridge were bustling with energy on Wednesday as the Winter Carnival, a cultural extravaganza inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, kicked off. The event seeks to highlight the state's cultural heritage while promoting the 'Drug-Free State' theme over its nine-day duration.

The carnival features a vibrant array of activities, including folk dances, music performances by celebrated artists, and street shows by impersonators and magicians. The event has transformed the city into a winter wonderland, with decorative lights, a creative depiction of snow, and selfie points capturing the imagination of tourists and locals alike.

Officials have ensured robust arrangements for security and traffic management to accommodate the swell of visitors. The festival simultaneously celebrates the picturesque allure of Himachal Pradesh, driving tourism while emphasizing health and heritage. Similar festivities are underway in Dharamshala, promising a rich cultural experience across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

