Bengal Biennale: A Cultural Extravaganza Set to Enthrall Art Enthusiasts

The Bengal Biennale, featuring over 100 artists, art exhibitions, and performances, celebrates Bengal's multicultural heritage. Scheduled in Santiniketan and Kolkata, the event involves artists, performers, and scholars in engaging dialogues with the public, supported by advisors like Amitav Ghosh and Jogen Chowdhury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:52 IST
The Bengal Biennale is set to captivate art enthusiasts with participation from over 100 artists. Scheduled to begin later this month in Santiniketan, the festival includes a series of art exhibitions, musical performances, theatrical acts, and workshops.

The event aims to showcase Bengal's rich multicultural heritage through diverse art styles, themes, and forms. The Santiniketan exhibition will be open from November 29 to December 22, followed by the Kolkata edition from December 6 to January 5.

Esteemed figures such as writer Amitav Ghosh, painter Jogen Chowdhury, and historian-academic Sugata Bose are among the advisors for the festival. The Bengal Biennale collaborates with numerous art institutions in Santiniketan and Kolkata, encouraging public engagement with cultural practitioners.

