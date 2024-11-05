Left Menu

Taylor Swift: Hits, Romance, and Political Buzz

Pop superstar Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Following her record-breaking tour, Swift has been vocal about her support for Vice President Kamala Harris. Her presence at Arrowhead Stadium coincided with political tensions involving Donald Trump and Mahomes' family.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift made a headline-grabbing appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, supporting Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The night came after Swift concluded the U.S. segment of her chart-topping Eras Tour.

Swift had just wrapped up three performances at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis before planning to tour in Canada, with stops in Toronto and Vancouver. The singer-songwriter's widely publicized relationship with Kelce began last season when she accepted his invite to watch his game against the Bears.

Arriving at the game dressed in black and a Chiefs coat, Swift also stirred political discussions by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris right before the presidential election. The gesture prompted Donald Trump to comment on her close ties with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. Meanwhile, Mahomes remained neutral, encouraging voter registration.

