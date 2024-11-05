REHAU Unveils Game-Changing Experience Centre in Noida

In a significant stride toward expansion, REHAU inaugurated its first-ever Experience Centre in Noida, opening new avenues for innovation and customer engagement. The event marked the introduction of REHAU's innovative 'RAUVISIO riviera' Acrylic Laminate Collection, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence.

Spanning over 4,200 square feet, the Noida Experience Centre stands as a testament to modern design and functionality. Fully equipped with state-of-the-art display areas, it offers interactive zones that allow visitors to dive into REHAU's diverse product line, highlighting their unwavering dedication to quality.

Leaders like Rafael Daum, CEO of REHAU Asia Pacific, emphasized the centre's role in enhancing global reach. Meanwhile, Faiz Ahmed, Director of REHAU India, celebrated the centre as a central hub for collaboration and inspiration. With this launch, REHAU hopes to leave a significant mark on the interior design world.

(With inputs from agencies.)