Left Menu

REHAU Unveils Game-Changing Experience Centre in Noida

REHAU has opened its first Experience Centre in Noida, marking a major milestone in expansion. It debuted the 'RAUVISIO riviera' Acrylic Laminate Collection, showcasing cutting-edge design. The centre highlights REHAU’s commitment to innovation, acting as a hub for collaboration and engagement with architectural and design communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:18 IST
REHAU Unveils Game-Changing Experience Centre in Noida

In a significant stride toward expansion, REHAU inaugurated its first-ever Experience Centre in Noida, opening new avenues for innovation and customer engagement. The event marked the introduction of REHAU's innovative 'RAUVISIO riviera' Acrylic Laminate Collection, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence.

Spanning over 4,200 square feet, the Noida Experience Centre stands as a testament to modern design and functionality. Fully equipped with state-of-the-art display areas, it offers interactive zones that allow visitors to dive into REHAU's diverse product line, highlighting their unwavering dedication to quality.

Leaders like Rafael Daum, CEO of REHAU Asia Pacific, emphasized the centre's role in enhancing global reach. Meanwhile, Faiz Ahmed, Director of REHAU India, celebrated the centre as a central hub for collaboration and inspiration. With this launch, REHAU hopes to leave a significant mark on the interior design world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024