Manisha Koirala: A Journey of Resilience and Renewal

Iconic actress Manisha Koirala reflects on her illustrious career, the challenges she's faced, and her evolving philosophy of life. In a conversation with ANI, she shares insights on the evolving film industry, the importance of gratitude and purpose, and how she's embraced her new role in 'Heeramandi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:11 IST
Manisha Koirala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned for her versatility in both Bollywood and regional cinema, Manisha Koirala has carved a remarkable path in the Indian film industry. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the iconic actress delved into her extensive career, offering insights into her evolution as an artist, the hurdles she overcame, and her continual mission to live with gratitude and purpose.

Reflecting on the industry's transformation, Manisha noted a stark contrast between her time and the current generation of actresses. 'There is a significant difference,' she remarked. 'Today's actresses are remarkably focused and talented right from the onset.' Recounting her own journey, she admitted, 'I learned on the job, improving with each film and director I worked with.'

Despite earlier struggles with repetitive roles and industry pressures, Manisha Koirala's resilience and adaptability have remained her strong suits. Not driven by insecurity, she has fostered enduring friendships and advocates for crucial social issues like human trafficking. Manisha's recent return to the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi' marks a celebrated comeback, continuing to inspire fans and peers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

