Delhi Shines Bright: MCD Allocates Funds for Chhath Puja Street Lighting

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated Rs 1 crore to enhance street lighting at Chhath Puja ghats across 250 wards. This initiative aims to ensure safety during celebrations. The MCD will also focus on sanitation and parking arrangements for devotees participating in the religious festival.

  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has earmarked Rs 1 crore for improving street lighting across its 250 wards, particularly around Chhath Puja ghats, officials announced on Tuesday.

Each ward will receive Rs 40,000 to bolster the lighting at these celebration spots, with the MCD's electrical and mechanical unit overseeing the operations. Improved lighting is expected to enhance safety and enjoyment for the large number of women and children attending.

In a bid to further facilitate the festival, MCD is also prioritizing sanitation and parking accommodations. Despite water pollution challenges, devotees participated in the 'Nahay-Khay' ritual, marking the beginning of Chhath Puja, which is dedicated to the Sun God. November 7 has been declared a public holiday for the celebrations in Delhi.

