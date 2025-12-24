Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Christmas Celebrations in India

Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has alleged increasing targeting of Christians across India, with particular incidents involving Christmas celebrations disrupted by the Sangh Parivar. He points to broader attacks on Christian groups and calls such actions unconstitutional. Catholic bishop Peter Kochupurackal condemned a specific incident in Palakkad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:35 IST
Tensions Rise Over Christmas Celebrations in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has alleged a rising pattern of targeting Christians across India. According to Satheesan, the Sangh Parivar has routinely obstructed Christmas celebrations and related gatherings in several states, prompting concerns over religious intolerance.

In Kerala, a specific incident involving the disruption of a Christmas carol gathering in Palakkad district highlighted these tensions. Bishop Peter Kochupurackal condemned the incident, insisting on strong action against such disruptions. The situation underscores growing frustrations among Christian communities.

Satheesan further criticized the BJP's apparent minority outreach efforts, suggesting that those participating in Christmas festivities may not have sincere intentions. He called the opposition to distributing The Bible unconstitutional, vowing nationwide resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025