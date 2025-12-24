Tensions Rise Over Christmas Celebrations in India
Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has alleged increasing targeting of Christians across India, with particular incidents involving Christmas celebrations disrupted by the Sangh Parivar. He points to broader attacks on Christian groups and calls such actions unconstitutional. Catholic bishop Peter Kochupurackal condemned a specific incident in Palakkad.
Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has alleged a rising pattern of targeting Christians across India. According to Satheesan, the Sangh Parivar has routinely obstructed Christmas celebrations and related gatherings in several states, prompting concerns over religious intolerance.
In Kerala, a specific incident involving the disruption of a Christmas carol gathering in Palakkad district highlighted these tensions. Bishop Peter Kochupurackal condemned the incident, insisting on strong action against such disruptions. The situation underscores growing frustrations among Christian communities.
Satheesan further criticized the BJP's apparent minority outreach efforts, suggesting that those participating in Christmas festivities may not have sincere intentions. He called the opposition to distributing The Bible unconstitutional, vowing nationwide resistance.
