Bihar Mourns the Loss of Folk Icon Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, a cherished folk singer from Bihar known as the 'Bihar Kokila', passed away at 72. Her death led to an outpouring of grief from leaders and fans alike, marking a significant loss in the region’s cultural and musical heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:06 IST
The state of Bihar is mourning the loss of Sharda Sinha, a beloved folk singer affectionately named 'Bihar Kokila', who passed away on Tuesday night at AIIMS Delhi. She was 72 and had left an indelible mark on various regional music forms.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressed his sorrow, noting that Sinha enriched the music scene with her songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and more, and was also recognized for her work in Hindi cinema. Her Chhath songs, particularly, resonated deeply with the people.

Political figures, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, acknowledged the cultural void her passing leaves. They emphasized the irreplaceable loss and expressed their prayers and condolences to her family and admirers during this solemn time.

