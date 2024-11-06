Left Menu

Mount Fuji's Belated Snowfall Sparks Climate Concerns

Mount Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, received its first snowfall over a month later than usual, the most delayed in 130 years. The delay has been attributed to an unusually warm October. The snowless state of the mountain has raised discussions about climate change and environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's iconic Mount Fuji finally received its signature snowcap this Wednesday, marking the most delayed snowfall in over a century. Usually snowy from early October, this year's summery conditions pushed the first snow back, setting a 130-year record.

While the southwestern side of the mountain confirmed the snowfall, the eastern Kofu Local Meteorological Office faced visibility issues due to cloudy weather, withholding official confirmation. This unusual delay has captured public attention on social media, drawing both surprise and climate-related concerns.

Experts suggest examining long-term data before linking this event to global warming, despite record-high summit temperatures for October. With its cultural significance and current overtourism challenges, Mount Fuji remains a focal point for discussions on climate impact and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

