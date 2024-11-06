Farewell to Bihar Kokila: Sharda Sinha's Last Journey

Sharda Sinha, the celebrated folk singer fondly known as 'Bihar Kokila', passed away at the age of 72 while receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi. Her state funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Patna, honoring her immense contribution to Indian folk music.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that Sinha's remains arrived Wednesday, where they have been placed at her Rajendra Nagar residence for fans and admirers to pay their respects. Her cremation will follow at 9 AM on Thursday, fulfilling her family's wishes.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with other dignitaries, will pay homage. Sinha's illustrious career, marked by Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, leaves an indelible mark on genres like Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi music.

