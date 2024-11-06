Magic Night: Bismil Ki Mehfil at iluzn Club & Kitchen

iluzn Club & Kitchen, Gurugram's premier nightlife venue, is set to host 'Bismil Ki Mehfil,' an unforgettable night featuring renowned singer-songwriter Bismil on November 9th. The event follows his triumphant 'Meri Pehchaan' tour and offers a spellbinding experience for music enthusiasts across Delhi-NCR.

With a reputation for bridging traditional Sufi music with modern innovation, Bismil has captivated audiences both in India and globally. His performances, noted for their soulful roots, have garnered wide acclaim and impressive attendance, establishing his signature series, Bismil Ki Mehfil, as an integral part of India's music scene.

iluzn Club & Kitchen, known for its enchanting ambiance and culinary excellence, provides the ideal backdrop for this musical extravaganza. As an LGBTQ+ friendly establishment, iluzn emphasizes diversity and inclusivity, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all. Tickets for this exceptional event are available on BookMyShow.

(With inputs from agencies.)