Veer-Zaara: A Timeless Love Story Returns to Global Cinemas

The beloved Bollywood classic 'Veer-Zaara' is set for a grand international re-release, courtesy of Yash Raj Films, just in time for its 20th anniversary. Featuring stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the film originally hit theaters on November 12, 2004, and quickly became a global sensation.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra and written by Aditya Chopra, 'Veer-Zaara' narrates a poignant cross-border love story between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani politician's daughter. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of that year, celebrated for its compelling narrative and memorable music.

The re-release will span 600 screens worldwide, debuting in markets like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. Fans will be treated to the previously unreleased track 'Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahaan'. This effort acknowledges the enduring affection fans have for the film across the globe.

