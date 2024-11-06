Left Menu

Denzel Washington's Villainous Return in Gladiator II

Denzel Washington returns to the big screen as an antagonist in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II.' Playing Macrinus, a former slave turned wealthy arms dealer, Washington chose not to rewatch the original film. The sequel features an ensemble cast including Paul Mescal and focuses on a new generation of gladiators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:22 IST
Denzel Washington
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Denzel Washington takes on a villainous role in Ridley Scott's much-anticipated "Gladiator II." Playing Macrinus, a former slave who rises to become a powerful arms dealer, Washington consciously avoided revisiting the original film, preferring to shape his character independently.

The sequel unfolds years after the events of the 2000 classic, downplaying the legacy of Maximus (Russell Crowe) to focus on Lucius, played by Paul Mescal. Lucius, exiled and seeking vengeance, finds himself amidst the brutal gladiatorial contests once more.

In discussing his role, Washington expressed admiration for working again under Scott's direction, having collaborated previously in films like "American Gangster." Washington lauded the ensemble cast, noting the rising talents of Paul Mescal and others who contribute to this epic continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

