Empowering Stories: Global Media Makers Workshop at IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) partners with Film Independent's Global Media Makers to conduct a four-day episodic storytelling workshop for writers. The workshop, led by experts from India and the US at the Film Bazaar in Goa, focuses on enhancing skills necessary for global storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:31 IST
  • India

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) announced a new collaboration with Film Independent's Global Media Makers to host an episodic storytelling workshop aimed at budding writers.

Set against the backdrop of the Film Bazaar in Goa, running from November 20 to 28, this four-day workshop seeks to equip writers with the skills required to craft compelling global narratives. The initiative involves industry professionals from both India and the United States.

The workshop, part of the U.S. Department of State's educational and cultural diplomacy efforts, aims to demystify the writing process and encourage collaboration among creatives from diverse backgrounds. It is supported by the non-profit Film Independent and is seen as an impactful platform to enhance storytelling in film and television.

