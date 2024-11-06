Northeast Festival Celebrates Cultural Diversity and Tourism
The 12th North East Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium from November 15-17 will celebrate Northeast India's cultural diversity. Featuring artisans, performers, and culinary delights, the event aims to promote cultural tourism and entrepreneurial spirit with special focus on Nagaland and the Hornbill Festival.
- Country:
- India
The North East Festival is set to celebrate its 12th edition from November 15-17 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The event, organized by Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS with support from the Ministry of DoNER, promises to showcase the vibrant culture, artistry, and entrepreneurial spirit of over 200 communities from Northeast India.
Festival highlights include performances by renowned artists such as Zubeen Garg, Bipul Chettri, and Riar Saab, alongside an exhibition of artisanal products ranging from agriculture to traditional crafts. A spotlight on Nagaland and the Hornbill Festival will feature prominently on the agenda, with a focus on Northeast India's rich cultural tourism.
The NEF Music Stage, a key attraction, will feature bands and artists from the Northeast and Delhi, including the Dobom Doji Collective and British singer Arjun. Visitors can also enjoy a culinary journey with 60 food stalls offering Assam tea, Nagaland coffee, and local delicacies, alongside an art exhibition showcasing Northeastern creativity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IASST Partners with Bharat Biotech to Develop Probiotic Health Products from Traditional Fermented Foods of Northeast India
Revitalizing the Silk Route: Northeast India's Sericulture Push
Northeast India's First Ship Repair Facility Gains Momentum
Pioneering Efforts to Revise Cyber Laws for Women's Safety in Northeast India
Empowering the Future: Rozgar Mela Fuels Youth Opportunity in Northeast India