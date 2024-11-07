Deutsche Bank Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata at Iconic Mumbai Office

Deutsche Bank has unveiled a commemorative plaque at its Mumbai flagship location, once known as Tata House, to honor the distinguished legacy of Ratan Tata. The plaque not only pays tribute to his impactful career but also celebrates the historic relationship between Deutsche Bank and the Tata Group.

Formerly a private residence of the Tata family and a Grade II-A heritage property, the building was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1992. It now stands as a symbol of the longstanding business relationship between the two entities, dating back to the bank's inception in India. The plaque is a reflection of this mutual respect and collaboration.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Noel Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts, and James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank President. Both organizations reaffirmed their shared vision for India's growth, with Deutsche Bank CEO Kaushik Shaparia expressing pride in commemorating Ratan Tata's legacy in a space of significant historical importance to both parties.

