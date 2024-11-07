Left Menu

Deutsche Bank Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata at Iconic Mumbai Office

Deutsche Bank unveiled a plaque at its Mumbai flagship office to honor Ratan Tata's legacy, highlighting his contribution to Indian business and philanthropy. The event signifies the enduring partnership between Deutsche Bank and Tata Group, emphasizing their commitment to India's growth and shared corporate values.

Deutsche Bank has unveiled a commemorative plaque at its Mumbai flagship location, once known as Tata House, to honor the distinguished legacy of Ratan Tata. The plaque not only pays tribute to his impactful career but also celebrates the historic relationship between Deutsche Bank and the Tata Group.

Formerly a private residence of the Tata family and a Grade II-A heritage property, the building was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1992. It now stands as a symbol of the longstanding business relationship between the two entities, dating back to the bank's inception in India. The plaque is a reflection of this mutual respect and collaboration.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Noel Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts, and James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank President. Both organizations reaffirmed their shared vision for India's growth, with Deutsche Bank CEO Kaushik Shaparia expressing pride in commemorating Ratan Tata's legacy in a space of significant historical importance to both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

