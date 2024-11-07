Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Religious Division

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her readiness to sacrifice her life to ensure unity among Indians, despite attempts to create divisions based on religion and caste.

Speaking at a Chhath Puja event in Kolkata, attended by key political figures, Banerjee stressed that every religion has unique characteristics and none is superior to the other.

She highlighted West Bengal's significant role in India's freedom struggle and called for precautions during festival rituals. A two-day holiday was announced to honor the Chhath Puja festivities.

