Left Menu

Prince William's Green Voyage: A Royal Commitment to Conservation in Cape Town

Prince William concluded a visit to Cape Town aimed at promoting conservation and climate change awareness. He participated in a sea rescue boat ride, engaged with volunteers, promoted the Earthshot environmental prize, and met with local fishermen to discuss sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simonstown | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:46 IST
Prince William's Green Voyage: A Royal Commitment to Conservation in Cape Town
Prince William

Prince William wrapped up his four-day visit to Cape Town with a sea rescue boat ride along the South African coast, highlighting conservation and climate change efforts.

Engaging with volunteers at Simon's Town's National Sea Rescue Institute, William drew from his rescue background, expressing a nostalgic connection to the work.

His trip also focused on promoting his Earthshot Prize, climate threats, and sustainable fishing practices, underscoring local environmental initiatives and sustainable practices among fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024