Prince William's Green Voyage: A Royal Commitment to Conservation in Cape Town
Prince William concluded a visit to Cape Town aimed at promoting conservation and climate change awareness. He participated in a sea rescue boat ride, engaged with volunteers, promoted the Earthshot environmental prize, and met with local fishermen to discuss sustainable practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Simonstown | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:46 IST
Prince William wrapped up his four-day visit to Cape Town with a sea rescue boat ride along the South African coast, highlighting conservation and climate change efforts.
Engaging with volunteers at Simon's Town's National Sea Rescue Institute, William drew from his rescue background, expressing a nostalgic connection to the work.
His trip also focused on promoting his Earthshot Prize, climate threats, and sustainable fishing practices, underscoring local environmental initiatives and sustainable practices among fishermen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
