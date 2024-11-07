Prince William's Green Voyage: A Royal Commitment to Conservation in Cape Town

Prince William wrapped up his four-day visit to Cape Town with a sea rescue boat ride along the South African coast, highlighting conservation and climate change efforts.

Engaging with volunteers at Simon's Town's National Sea Rescue Institute, William drew from his rescue background, expressing a nostalgic connection to the work.

His trip also focused on promoting his Earthshot Prize, climate threats, and sustainable fishing practices, underscoring local environmental initiatives and sustainable practices among fishermen.

