From Women's Development to Women-Led Development: India's G20 Narrative
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized India's shift from women's development to women-led development at the G20 Parliament conference in Brazil. Discussions included shared democratic values, trade, and sustainability. Harivansh highlighted India's achievements in gender equality, drone technology for women, and climate action during its G20 presidency.
At the 10th G20 Parliaments Conference in Brazil, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh spotlighted India's evolution from merely focusing on women's development to actively promoting women-led development. The conference provided a platform to underscore India's transformative approach under its recent G20 presidency.
The Indian delegation, spearheaded by Harivansh, engaged in a bilateral discussion with the President of the Brazilian Senate, reinforcing shared values of democracy, pluralism, and multiculturalism. Mutual commitments to sustainable development, enhancing trade, and cultural engagements were reaffirmed.
Harivansh addressed the session on "Promoting Climate Justice and Sustainable Development from a Gender and Race Perspective," noting the introduction of initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi program aimed at empowering rural women with advanced technology. Emphasizing a balanced growth model, he outlined India's strategic climate action through the "five nectar elements (Panchamrit)." Fellow MP Manoj Kumar Jha, during another session, stressed India's efforts to fight gender and racial inequality, highlighting robust legal frameworks and initiatives like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which ensures women's reservation in legislative bodies.
