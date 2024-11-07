Left Menu

From Women's Development to Women-Led Development: India's G20 Narrative

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized India's shift from women's development to women-led development at the G20 Parliament conference in Brazil. Discussions included shared democratic values, trade, and sustainability. Harivansh highlighted India's achievements in gender equality, drone technology for women, and climate action during its G20 presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:28 IST
From Women's Development to Women-Led Development: India's G20 Narrative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 10th G20 Parliaments Conference in Brazil, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh spotlighted India's evolution from merely focusing on women's development to actively promoting women-led development. The conference provided a platform to underscore India's transformative approach under its recent G20 presidency.

The Indian delegation, spearheaded by Harivansh, engaged in a bilateral discussion with the President of the Brazilian Senate, reinforcing shared values of democracy, pluralism, and multiculturalism. Mutual commitments to sustainable development, enhancing trade, and cultural engagements were reaffirmed.

Harivansh addressed the session on "Promoting Climate Justice and Sustainable Development from a Gender and Race Perspective," noting the introduction of initiatives like the Namo Drone Didi program aimed at empowering rural women with advanced technology. Emphasizing a balanced growth model, he outlined India's strategic climate action through the "five nectar elements (Panchamrit)." Fellow MP Manoj Kumar Jha, during another session, stressed India's efforts to fight gender and racial inequality, highlighting robust legal frameworks and initiatives like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which ensures women's reservation in legislative bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024