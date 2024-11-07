Left Menu

ABVP: Beyond Student Activism to Social Impact

The 45th session of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) underscored its evolution from a student organization to a social force in Himachal Pradesh. National General Secretary Yagnavalkya Shukla highlighted its role in uniting Indian youth, while Divya Prem Sewa Mission founder Ashish Gautam critiqued the Westernized mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 45th session of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) commenced on Thursday, with National General Secretary Yagnavalkya Shukla asserting that the Vidyarthi Parishad has become more than just a student organisation; it is now a significant social force in Himachal Pradesh.

Highlighting its societal contributions, Shukla mentioned that ABVP prioritizes the interests of both society and students. Chip guest, Divya Prem Sewa Mission's founder president, Ashish Gautam, criticized those with Western and left-leaning ideologies, claiming they misunderstand India's essence.

Since 1949, the ABVP has been committed to student and societal welfare. At this session, attended by students from various educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh, Rakesh Kumar was appointed state president, while Nancy assumed the role of general secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

