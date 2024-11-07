ABVP: Beyond Student Activism to Social Impact

The 45th session of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) commenced on Thursday, with National General Secretary Yagnavalkya Shukla asserting that the Vidyarthi Parishad has become more than just a student organisation; it is now a significant social force in Himachal Pradesh.

Highlighting its societal contributions, Shukla mentioned that ABVP prioritizes the interests of both society and students. Chip guest, Divya Prem Sewa Mission's founder president, Ashish Gautam, criticized those with Western and left-leaning ideologies, claiming they misunderstand India's essence.

Since 1949, the ABVP has been committed to student and societal welfare. At this session, attended by students from various educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh, Rakesh Kumar was appointed state president, while Nancy assumed the role of general secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)