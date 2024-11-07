Revival of Chamurthi Horses at Lavi Trade Fair
Chamurthi horses from Himachal Pradesh's Pin Valley, once endangered, are showcased at the International Lavi Trade Fair. Government efforts have revived their population to 2,000. Known for stamina, they're fit for Spiti’s rugged terrain. Breeding centers further support this rare Indian horse breed.
In Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, the International Lavi Trade Fair is set to commence next week, featuring the rare Chamurthi horses from Spiti's Pin Valley. Once on the brink of extinction, these horses have seen their numbers increase to about 2,000, thanks to state government initiatives.
A breeding center established at Lari in the valley aids in the conservation efforts. Known for their muscular build and endurance, Chamurthi horses are specifically suited for the challenging terrain of regions like Spiti, as per Col. Yogesh Dogra of the Army's mobile field veterinary hospital.
The horses, historically brought from Tibet, are among six recognized Indian breeds, capable of withstanding high-altitude climates. Dr. Neeraj Mohan and local voices emphasize their historical and cultural significance, highlighting the renewed interest following government interventions.
