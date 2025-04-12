New Beetle Discoveries Shed Light on Northeast India's Biodiversity

In a groundbreaking study published in 'Zootaxa', researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Germany's Museum A Koenig have identified six new beetle species in northeast India.

The team, including ZSI's Devanshu Gupta, Debika Bhunia, Kailash Chandra, and Dirk Ahrens from the Museum A Koenig, conducted extensive examinations of beetle specimens. Their work not only unveiled these new species from the Maladera, Neoserica, and Serica genera but also highlighted new records for 28 existing species.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee emphasized the significance of international collaboration in advancing biodiversity knowledge and underscored the potential economic benefits of ecotourism driven by such discoveries. Increased sampling in under-studied regions like Northeast India is crucial for comprehensive conservation strategies.

