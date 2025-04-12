Left Menu

New Beetle Discoveries Shed Light on Northeast India's Biodiversity

Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India and Museum A Koenig in Germany discovered six new beetle species in northeast India. Published in 'Zootaxa', these findings enhance the understanding of regional insect fauna and highlight the importance of international cooperation in biodiversity conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study published in 'Zootaxa', researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Germany's Museum A Koenig have identified six new beetle species in northeast India.

The team, including ZSI's Devanshu Gupta, Debika Bhunia, Kailash Chandra, and Dirk Ahrens from the Museum A Koenig, conducted extensive examinations of beetle specimens. Their work not only unveiled these new species from the Maladera, Neoserica, and Serica genera but also highlighted new records for 28 existing species.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee emphasized the significance of international collaboration in advancing biodiversity knowledge and underscored the potential economic benefits of ecotourism driven by such discoveries. Increased sampling in under-studied regions like Northeast India is crucial for comprehensive conservation strategies.

