Asola Bhatti: Delhi's Blossoming Biodiversity Oasis

The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in Delhi is becoming an eco-tourism and biodiversity hotspot, with regulated access and conservation efforts enhancing its natural habitat. Home to diverse wildlife, the sanctuary is a testament to the city's dedication to sustaining and safeguarding its environmental heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, nestled in Delhi's southern Ridge, is evolving into a vibrant center for eco-tourism and a safe haven for biodiversity, according to the city's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a post on the platform X, the minister showcased visuals of wildlife, emphasizing the commitment to preserving Delhi's natural heritage. Strictly regulated access via eco-friendly electric golf carts and comprehensive monitoring systems underline the sanctuary's focus on conservation.

Home to a diverse array of flora and fauna, including leopards and langurs, the sanctuary exemplifies successful ecological integration within a modern urban setting. The government, inspired by national leaders, is dedicated to protecting and nurturing this natural sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

