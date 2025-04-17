Asola Bhatti: Delhi's Blossoming Biodiversity Oasis
The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in Delhi is becoming an eco-tourism and biodiversity hotspot, with regulated access and conservation efforts enhancing its natural habitat. Home to diverse wildlife, the sanctuary is a testament to the city's dedication to sustaining and safeguarding its environmental heritage.
The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, nestled in Delhi's southern Ridge, is evolving into a vibrant center for eco-tourism and a safe haven for biodiversity, according to the city's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
In a post on the platform X, the minister showcased visuals of wildlife, emphasizing the commitment to preserving Delhi's natural heritage. Strictly regulated access via eco-friendly electric golf carts and comprehensive monitoring systems underline the sanctuary's focus on conservation.
Home to a diverse array of flora and fauna, including leopards and langurs, the sanctuary exemplifies successful ecological integration within a modern urban setting. The government, inspired by national leaders, is dedicated to protecting and nurturing this natural sanctuary.
