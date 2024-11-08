Left Menu

Goa Gears Up for a Tourism Boom with International Flight Surge

The Goa Tourism Department reports a rise in international travelers from various countries, thanks to new charter flights. Efforts are being made to improve direct international connectivity with the support of the Indian government. Despite pandemic challenges, foreign tourist numbers are recovering in 2023.

Updated: 08-11-2024
  • India

The Goa Tourism Department has observed a surge in international visitors, facilitated by new charter flights from Moscow, Ekaterinburg, London, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Poland.

This development highlights Goa's allure beyond its beaches, attracting tourists to its scenic hinterlands and popular sites like Dudhsagar falls. Efforts are underway to enhance direct international connectivity, with collaborations with airlines and travel platforms. However, increased support from the Indian government is sought to strengthen these links.

Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Goa's international tourism is steadily recovering. In 2023, foreign tourist arrivals rose significantly, reflecting easing travel restrictions. The state, which welcomed over 8 million domestic tourists in 2023, is working with the Centre to boost its international flight connections further.

