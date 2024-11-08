Salman Khan Faces New Threat Amidst Bishnoi Gang's Demands
Bollywood actor Salman Khan received another threat demanding Rs 5 crore on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police are investigating after the threat was sent to their traffic helpline. Bishnoi is imprisoned for crimes including attempted murder and extortion, but his gang is still active.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again been the target of a serious threat, with a demand for Rs 5 crore allegedly coming from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as confirmed by officials on Friday.
According to sources, the threat was delivered via Mumbai's traffic police WhatsApp helpline on Thursday night. The sender of the message claimed to be acting on behalf of the Bishnoi gang, not only threatening Khan but also the lyricist of 'Main Sikandar Hoon'.
The Worli police have been prompted to launch an investigation following the traffic officials' complaint. Salman Khan has faced several threats recently, and a plot to assassinate him was reportedly uncovered by Navi Mumbai Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
