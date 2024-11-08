Left Menu

Salman Khan Faces New Threat Amidst Bishnoi Gang's Demands

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received another threat demanding Rs 5 crore on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police are investigating after the threat was sent to their traffic helpline. Bishnoi is imprisoned for crimes including attempted murder and extortion, but his gang is still active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:48 IST
Salman Khan Faces New Threat Amidst Bishnoi Gang's Demands
Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma's birthday party (Image Source: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again been the target of a serious threat, with a demand for Rs 5 crore allegedly coming from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

According to sources, the threat was delivered via Mumbai's traffic police WhatsApp helpline on Thursday night. The sender of the message claimed to be acting on behalf of the Bishnoi gang, not only threatening Khan but also the lyricist of 'Main Sikandar Hoon'.

The Worli police have been prompted to launch an investigation following the traffic officials' complaint. Salman Khan has faced several threats recently, and a plot to assassinate him was reportedly uncovered by Navi Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024