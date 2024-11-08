Left Menu

Reviving Cultural Heritage: Nicholas Roerich's Timeless Mission

Renowned Russian painter Nicholas Roerich, whose 150th birth anniversary is commemorated, dedicated his life to the protection of cultural heritage during wars. His contributions are celebrated through an exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, highlighting Roerich's foresight and the continued relevance of his mission.

Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the global community marks the 150th birth anniversary of Nicholas Roerich, a significant spotlight is cast on his unwavering commitment to safeguarding cultural treasures amid conflict.

The ongoing exhibition, Vspominaya Roerich at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, showcases the artist's powerful legacy and artistic contributions, emphasizing the urgency of cultural preservation today.

Experts and curators stress the contemporary relevance of Roerich's vision, particularly in a world where cultural sites continually face threats from violent hostilities.

