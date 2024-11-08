Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Dazzles Global Audience with Cultural Festivals at WTM London

Tamil Nadu showcased its diverse tourist attractions and upcoming festivals at the World Travel Market in London. The state emphasized heritage tourism, cultural experiences, and vibrant festivals to attract UK tourists and investments. Iconic monuments and rich traditions were highlighted to strengthen tourism ties with the UK.

This week, Tamil Nadu shone on the world stage by showcasing its extensive range of tourist attractions and vibrant upcoming festivals at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

The state's presence was marked by an enlightening pavilion, unveiling its rich heritage tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural experiences aimed at captivating UK travelers. Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated the showcase, underscoring Tamil Nadu's commitment to fostering links, luring UK investments, and enhancing collaborations with travel industry stakeholders.

The Tamil Nadu delegation, led by Dr. Chandra Mohan and Thiru C Samayamoorthy, spotlighted iconic festivals such as the Indian Dance Festival and Pongal, coupled with unparalleled cultural and adventure experiences, to elevate the state's reputation as a premier travel hub in India.

